Vietnam – Asia DX Summit 2026: Measures sought to unlock drivers for double-digit growth

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) organised a seminar in Hanoi on May 27 to look into technological solutions to major challenges so as to unlock drivers for double-digit growth.



Speaking at the event, part of the Vietnam – Asia DX Summit 2026, Nguyen Thi Thu Giang, VINASA Vice Chairwoman and Secretary General, said the world is entering an unprecedented period of profound transformation driven by artificial intelligence (AI), big data, automation, semiconductor technology, new energy, and next-generation digital platforms. These changes are not only creating new industries but also restructuring growth models, competitiveness, and the position of each nation within global value chains.



With its rapid development and increasingly important role in the national economy, the digital economy is becoming one of Vietnam’s most significant growth drivers. Currently, it contributes more than 14% of GDP and is advancing fast toward the target of 30% of GDP by 2030. In 2025, revenue from the digital technology industry was estimated at 198 billion USD, with more than 75,000 digital technology enterprises operating nationwide.



The demand for fast and sustainable development is presenting unprecedented challenges, particularly how Vietnam can realise its double-digit growth ambition in the new development phase. In this context, digital technology is no longer simply a trend-based option but has become the infrastructure for growth, productivity, and innovation.



According to experts and technology enterprises, developing digital infrastructure, effectively leveraging data, and accelerating AI application will be decisive factors in achieving this goal.



Vietnam is currently among Southeast Asia’s leading countries in terms of AI access and adoption, highlighting significant potential for harnessing new technologies for socio-economic development. At the same time, the domestic technology business ecosystem is increasingly mature, gradually mastering technologies, and developing platforms and solutions across various sectors.



In particular, the boom of generative AI and large-scale AI models is driving innovation, improving productivity, optimising operations, and enabling automation. Many experts believe AI will become the new “productivity infrastructure” of the digital economy in the coming decade.



Giang affirmed that Vietnam’s digital technology businesses will play an especially important role, not only as solution providers but also as a force creating new competitiveness for the economy.



Under its national development strategy through 2030, the country aims to simultaneously promote three pillars: digital government, digital economy, and digital society.



For digital government, the goal is to build an intelligent public administration model with data-centred governance and management while improving the quality of public services. By 2030, Vietnam aims to digitise 100% of end-to-end public services.



For the digital economy, it expects the digital economy to contribute around 30% of GDP by 2030.



Meanwhile, the digital society pillar focuses on equipping citizens with digital skills and fostering a culture of responsible behaviour in cyberspace, laying the foundation for comprehensive digital transformation.



Ngo Thanh Hien, Chief Technology Officer of IBM Vietnam, assessed that these goals are both challenges and drivers that open up major opportunities for digital enterprises to accompany the country on its development journey. To secure double-digit growth, Vietnam needs to build new economic models based on knowledge, data, and digital infrastructure.



In addition, information safety and cybersecurity must be placed at the centre of the digital transformation process. Experts at the seminar emphasised that Vietnam needs to develop technological platforms capable of protecting data from the source, and improve the legal framework for data, cybersecurity, and AI to ensure the safety of the entire digital ecosystem./.

VNA