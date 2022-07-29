Deputy Defence Minister Hoang Xuan Chien (R) receives Kanni Wignaraja, UN Assistant Secretary General, Deputy Regional Director and Director for the Asia-Pacific at UNDP (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Defence Minister Hoang Xuan Chien called for more support from the UN Development Programme (UNDP) for Vietnam in overcoming post-war bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) consequences and UN peacekeeping, during a meeting with Kanni Wignaraja, UN Assistant Secretary General, Deputy Regional Director and Director for the Asia-Pacific at UNDP, in Hanoi on July 28.



The Vietnamese official affirmed that the Vietnamese Defence Ministry attaches great importance to cooperation with the UN, UNDP and partners in dealing with war consequences.



The ministry wishes to receive more financial and technical assistance from UNDP, and learn from its experience in building an information database of mine action, he said, proposing that UNDP closely coordinate with the ministry’s agencies in implementing the Korea-Vietnam Mine Action project (KVMAP).



Chien also suggested expanding cooperation between the ministry, UNDP and other good-will partners in remediation of chemical/dioxin consequences through resource support activities to strengthen efficiency in researching, analysing and treating toxic chemicals/dioxin; and improve living conditions and reduce the impact of toxic chemical/dioxin exposure for victims in Vietnam.





At the reception (Photo: VNA)

According to Chien, the cooperation between Vietnam with UNDP, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and other international organisations in this work has contributed to reducing the number of bomb, mine and UXO victims, especially in central localities of Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Quang Nam and Thua Thien – Hue, and the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang; and clearing land for production.



He expressed the hope that Wignaraja will pay more attention to supporting and further promoting effective cooperation activities between UNDP and other parties in overcoming post-war bombs, mines and UXO in Vietnam.



For UN peacekeeping activities, the Vietnamese official affirmed that Vietnam has made significant achievements after eight years of participating in the UN peacekeeping mission.



Vietnam advocates deeper participation in UN peacekeeping operation, he affirmed, expressing the hope that UNDP in Vietnam will support and promote cooperation activities in the field and continue to work closely with the Vietnamese Defence Ministry to organise an international conference on women, peace and security in the fourth quarter of 2022.



For her part, Wignaraja said she hopes UNDP and the Vietnamese Defence Ministry will coordinate more effectively to implement projects that not only support demining but also help Vietnamese people live a happier and more prosperous life.



She thanked the ministry for its support for and coordination with UNDP to implement the KVMAP in 2018-2022, as well as to prepare procedures for approval of the Vietnam-Korea Peace Village project and others in this field.



Wignaraja spoke highly of Vietnam's commitment and achievements in participating in UN peacekeeping activities, saying she was impressed at the percentage of Vietnamese female soldiers participating in UN peacekeeping activities that is higher than the UN’s proposal.



She affirmed that UNDP will continue to support Vietnam in overcoming consequences of war-time bombs, mines and UXO consequences, and strengthening Vietnam’s role in UN peacekeeping operation.



UNDP wishes to work closely with Vietnam and its Defence Ministry in these works, and share Vietnam's good experience with the world, she said./.