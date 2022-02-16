Vietnam asks Pfizer to soon provide 22 million vaccine doses
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has proposed Chairman and CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla help accelerate the delivery of 22 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 in Vietnam in the coming days, with a goal of completing the contract in April or May at the latest.
Talking to Bourla over the phone on February 15 evening, Chinh said that this move will help protect children’s health and effectively carry out the safe reopening of schools.
This is the second talks between the Vietnamese Government head and Pfizer’s leader since the fourth wave of COVID-19 broke out in Vietnam in late April.
Chinh said that Vietnam recently imported Pfizer’s vaccine to inject on children aged between 12 and 17, making them safer and more secure when going back to school. To date, nearly 96 percent of the children in this age group have received the first jab, and nearly 90 percent the second.
He also thanked and appreciated Pfizer and Chairman Bourla personally for coordinating with the Vietnamese side to complete the supply of 51 million doses , as requested during their previous phone call in August.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh talks over phone with Chairman and CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla (Photo: VNA)With the close cooperation of Pfizer and the timely supply of vaccines from countries, including the US, Vietnam has successfully implemented a rapid vaccination strategy, and transitioned to a strategy of flexibly and safely adapting to and effectively controlling COVID-19 so as to restore production activities and promote economic recovery.
For his part, Bourla affirmed that he will make every effort to speed up the implementation of the contract on supplying the vaccine for children from 5 to under 12 years old for Vietnam in the coming weeks as soon as possible. He also stated that Pfizer can cooperate with Vietnam in transferring technology to produce drugs to treat COVID-19.
On this occasion, PM Chinh invited the Pfizer leader to Vietnam as a guest of the Prime Minister to discuss and promote a long-term bilateral cooperation plan./.