Vietnam assists relocated Vietnamese Cambodians at Tonle Sap: spokesperson
Some impoverished Vietnamese Cambodians live at a riverbank in Kampong Chhnang province. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s representative agencies in Cambodia have been closely following the relocation of Vietnamese Cambodians in the Tonle Sap area in Cambodia and have timely taken measures to assist those who had to relocate, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said.
At the Foreign Ministry’s regular press briefing on December 5, the spokesperson affirmed that Vietnam understands Cambodia’s policy on sustainable social and economic development, including the relocation of residents in the Tonle Sap area in Kampong Chhnang province.
She added that Vietnam’s representative agencies in Cambodia have asked Vietnamese Cambodians to follow the law and legal regulations of the host country.
Asked to comment on opinions that land buying by Vietnamese Cambodians relocated from Tonle Sap is threatening Cambodia’s security and sovereignty, spokesperson Hang affirmed that those are groundless arguments./.