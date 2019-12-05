Politics HCM City hopes to become strategic partner of Australia in innovation Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan met with Australian leaders in Canberra on December 3, voicing his hope that his city will become a strategic partner of Australia in terms of education and innovation.

Politics Vietnam – Germany strategic management group convenes fifth meeting Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung and State Secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office Andreas Michaelis co-chaired the fifth meeting of the Vietnam – Germany Strategic Management Group in Hanoi on December 4.

Politics Chairman of Presidential Office meets Lao Party leader Member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Presidential Office Dao Viet Trung met Party General Secretary and President of Laos Bounnhang Vorachith in Vientiane on December 4.

Politics Greetings to Thailand on 92nd National Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on December 4 sent his greetings to Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua on the occasion of the country’s 92nd national day (December 5).