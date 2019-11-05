Hotline: (024) 39411349
Vietnam assumes ASEAN 2020 chairmanship

Following the closing ceremony of the 35th ASEAN Summit, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha of Thailand handed the chairmanship hammer to his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
VNA

