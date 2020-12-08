Vietnam assumes Chairmanship of ASEAN Foundation’s Board of Trustees
Ambassador Tran Duc Binh, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, will perform the role as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the ASEAN Foundation (AF BOT) in 2021.
Ambassador Tran Duc Binh, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN (Photo: VNA)
The Chairmanship was handed over to the ambassador at the 45th meeting of the AF BOT held online on December 8.
The meeting looked at activities carried out by the ASEAN Foundation in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the year, the foundation has diversified its partners and financial resources to serve its activities. Therefore, apart from regular partners like the ASEAN Korea Cooperation Fund, the German Development Cooperation Agency (GIZ) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the foundation has received positive support from ASEAN-US Prospect, Maybank and major groups like Microsoft, Google, SAP and Grab.
Binh, who is also Chairman of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN, affirmed that Vietnam will closely coordinate with the foundation to well perform the AF BOT Chairmanship in 2021.
According to the ambassador, the foundation will focus on strategic targets in 2021, such as intensifying awareness of ASEAN and organisation capacity, raising the image of the foundation and seeking more donors.
It will also further join hands with ASEAN countries, concerned agencies, the ASEAN Secretariat, and partners to roll out projects and plans to serve the grouping’s priorities./.