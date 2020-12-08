ASEAN Vietnam hands over CPR chairmanship to Brunei Vietnam handed over Chairmanship of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN (CPR) to Brunei during its 18th virtual meeting on December 8.

World Thailand plans extension of free visas for foreigners Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the Foreign Ministry to expedite the relaxation of restrictions on foreigners entering the country.

World Indonesia submits vaccine request form to global COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan Indonesia had submitted a vaccine request form to COVAX Facility, a global COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan that aims to help buy and fairly distribute vaccines, co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO), said the country’s Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi on December 7.

ASEAN Vietnam reviews 2020 performance of ASEAN Committee in New York The Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN held a virtual meeting on December 7 to summarise activities of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Committee in New York this year and handed over its current chairmanship to Brunei.