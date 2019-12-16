Vietnam assumes Chairmanship of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN
Vietnam assumed the role of the Chair of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN (CPR) during its 16th meeting in Jakarta on December 13.
Head of the Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to ASEAN Tran Duc Binh (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the event, ASEAN Secretary General Dato Lim Jock Hoi lauded the CPR and its working groups for drafting documents for ASEAN summits and meetings between ASEAN and partners.
He congratulated Vietnam on undertaking the role and affirmed that the ASEAN Secretariat will continue working closely with Vietnam and the CPR to successfully realise priority programmes themed “Cohesive and Responsive” during Vietnam’s ASEAN Chair Year 2020.
Ambassador and head of the Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to ASEAN Tran Duc Binh, for his part, hailed Thailand for directing and holding activities celebrating the 10th founding anniversary of the CPR.
He said in its capacity as ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam will work to further strengthen ties between ASEAN and partners, actively raise public awareness of the bloc, and chair CPR’s meetings such as meeting of the East Asia Summit ambassadors, meeting of the ASEAN 3 ambassadors, and ASEAN Secretariat’s meetings on budget, tender and audit.
Next year, Vietnam will also chair meetings between the CPR and partner countries to review cooperation and draft documents for the ASEAN Summit and ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meetings within the framework of the ASEAN 3, the EAS, the ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee, the Governing Council of the ASEAN Institute for Peace and Reconciliation, and the Joint Council of the ASEAN-China Centre./.
