Vietnam at centre of ASEAN: Experts
With outstanding development, reform, and open-door policies, Vietnam has always been at the centre of ASEAN since it joined the bloc 25 years ago, experts from the Singapore Institute of International Affairs (SIIA) have said.
Illustrative image (Photo: internet)
SIIA Chairman Associate Professor Simon Tay said Vietnam has made significant contributions to the grouping, especially this year, when it is serving as ASEAN Chair.
Vietnam’s efforts in opening its doors to the world have been outstanding, he said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s membership of ASEAN on July 28.
Jessica Wau, SIIA’s Assistance Director at ASEAN, lauded Vietnam’s leading role in ASEAN this year, adding that its response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been impressive.
She commended its efforts in organising summits on COVID-19 and calling on countries to engage in dialogue and cooperate to cope with the disease.
Jessica said ASEAN’s top priority in the time ahead will be economic recovery, and to that end it should maintain its open goods supply chain and establish intra-bloc travel mechanisms with safety measures, to ensure integration as well as economic growth./.