The record of 55.97m set by Thai athlete Buoban Pamang at the 24th SEA Games in 2007 in Thailand was unbeatable for 15 years.

Hoang is one of the four athletes from ethnic minority groups in the northern mountainous province of Son La province at SEA Games 31.

In the previous SEA Games, she only won a silver medal in women's javelin throw with 55.77m.

As of May 18, Vietnamese track and field athletes brought home 17 gold medals, completing the team’s target at SEA Games 31./.

VNA