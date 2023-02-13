ompeting against strong contenders from China, Japan, and Kuwait, Oanh began in the seventh lane.

The SEA Games champion quickly rose to the occasion, taking the lead after one and a half laps and widening her gap from her competitors as the race progressed.

She crossed the finish line in 4 minutes and 15.55 seconds, smashing Truong Thanh Hang's national record of 4:23.04 set 14 years ago and outpacing her nearest rival, Japan's Goto Yume, by almost 50 meters and 4 seconds.

It is the third gold of Vietnam in this competition. The first two went to Hang in the women's 800m event in 2010 and Bui Thi Thu Thao in the women's long jump event in 2018, respectively.

It is also Oanh's first title in the Asian Indoor tournament. She bagged two bronzes in her first participation in 2018./.

VNA