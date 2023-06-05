Vietnamese swimmers on June 5 won six gold medals and set more new records at the 12th ASEAN Paralympic Games taking place in Cambodia.

The gold medals were earned by Danh Hoa, Do Thanh Hai, Nguyen Hoang Nha, Vo Huynh Anh Khoa and Vo Thanh Tung.

Nguyen Dang Vien, head coach of the Vietnamese swimming team, told the Vietnam News Agency that his team aims to gain a position in the top three, with the number of gold medals expected to exceed 27, secured in the previous Games.

As of 7pm of June 5, Vietnamese delegation claimed 88 medals, including 29 gold, 24 silver and 35 bronze, ranking second on the medal tally.

Vietnam is set to win 50-55 gold medals and named among the top four countries in the medal tally at the event./.

VNA