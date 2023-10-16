Politics Vietnam, India hold 18th meeting of joint committee for cooperation Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar co-chaired the 18th meeting of the Vietnam-India Joint Committee for Economic, Trade, Science and Technology Cooperation in Hanoi on October 16.

Politics Vietnam, Italy beef up law enforcement cooperation Minister of Public Security To Lam highlighted increasingly strengthened cooperation between the ministry and Italian law enforcement agencies in security and crime prevention while hosting new Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Marco Della Seta in Hanoi on October 16.

Politics Vietnam-Algeria Inter-Governmental Committee convenes 12th meeting Vietnamese Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi and Algerian Minister of Industry and Pharmaceutical Production Ali Aoun co-chaired the 12th meeting of the Vietnam-Algeria Inter-Governmental Committee which opened in Hanoi on October 16.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.