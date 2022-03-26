Vietnam attaches importance to cooperation with Grenada: Ambassador
Vietnam attaches importance to developing cooperation with Grenada, Vietnamese Ambassador Le Viet Duyen affirmed while presenting his credentials to the Governor General of Grenada, Cecile La Grenade.
Speaking at the ceremony on March 24, the ambassador expressed his belief that the event will create a foundation for the two sides to enhance their relations in different spheres, especially in trade, investment, culture, tourism and agriculture.
He pledged to make every effort to contribute to advancing the bilateral relationship to a new height.
For her part, Grenade lauded Vietnam for its development guidelines and socio-economic achievements over the past years, and noted her hope for stronger friendship with Vietnam.
The two sides should utilise their potential for cooperation in economy, trade, investment, education, vocational training, agriculture and climate change response, she suggested.
On this occasion, Duyen met with Grenada’s Prime Minister Keith Mitchell, who expressed his hope that the two sides will soon conduct promotion activities to foster their bilateral cooperation.
Duyen stressed that Vietnam and Grenada have favourable conditions to enhance their collaboration, and become important partners of each other.
The Vietnamese Embassy will work to implement promising cooperation areas, promote the market and connect businesses of the two countries in the time ahead, he promised.
Earlier, the ambassador had meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs Oliver Joseph and Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roxie-Mc Leish Hutchinson.
Vietnam and Grenada established diplomatic ties on July 15, 1979./.