Politics OIF Secretary-General’s visit to Vietnam fruitful Positive results have been recorded during the Vietnam visit by Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo, said Henri Monceau, Director of the Economic and Digital Francophonie of the OIF during a meeting with the media on March 25.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 25.

Politics Vietnam greatly contributes to 144th IPU Assembly’s success: Official The Vietnamese delegation to the 144th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-144) and relevant meetings in Bali, Indonesia from March 20-24 have actively participated in the event's discussions and activities, thus contributing greatly to the event's success, according to an official of the National Assembly.

Politics Vietnam enhances multifaceted relations with Australia Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held phone talks with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne on March 24 afternoon.