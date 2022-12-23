President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (sixth from left, first line) poses for a photo with A SEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi and Ambassadors and Chargé d’Affaires of member states at the ASEAN Secretariat headquarters. (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam attaches special importance to its relations with ASEAN in its foreign policy, and exerts efforts to actively contribute to building a strong and united ASEAN and to uphold its central role in the regional security structure, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed on December 23.Talking to ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi and Ambassadors and Chargé d’Affaires of member states at the ASEAN Secretariat headquarters in Jakarta, President Phuc, now on a State visit to Indonesia, said that over the past years, despite the complicated and unpredictable developments of the international and regional situations, a united ASEAN has stood firm, matured, and grown stronger and stronger, with its reputation increasing, and its central role in the international arena confirmed.This is a result of the cooperation and joint efforts of each member of the ASEAN community, he affirmed.On the threshold of the new year 2023 when Indonesia will hold the ASEAN Chairmanship with the theme of “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth”, he expressed his wish that Indonesia will have a successful chairmanship year.The Vietnamese leader affirmed that Secretary-General Lim’s efforts have helped ASEAN develop strongly amidst difficulties, and successfully carry out initiatives to drive back the COVID-19 pandemic and boost recovery.Phuc expressed his hope that the official, in any positions, will continue his contributions to the development of the bloc.In his speech, Lim stressed that Vietnam’s admission as an ASEAN member state in 1995 was a historic landmark which set in motion and created momentum for ASEAN to embrace other Southeast Asian nations.Over the past 27 years, Vietnam has made important contributions to ASEAN’s unity and centrality, exemplified by prominent contributions such as the Hanoi Declaration and Hanoi Plan of Action in 1998. Additionally, the most recent success of Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020 with the theme “Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN” constitutes an important contribution to ASEAN’s Community building process.According to him, together with other ASEAN member states, Vietnam has made invaluable contribution in developing ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision, as well as in ASEAN’s in-principle decision to admit Timor-Leste as a member. Furthermore, as the Chair of the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) Task Force last year, Vietnam played the leading role as a strong driver of the initiative towards narrowing the development gap between ASEAN member states.The Secretary-General expressed his belief that with its strong commitment to integration and dedicated leadership, Vietnam will continue to make greater contributions still to the development of a forward-looking ASEAN which leaves no one behind./.