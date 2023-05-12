Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu presented a copy of President Vo Van Thuong’s credentials to Japanese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori on May 12.Hieu affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to developing its relations with Japan, one of its leading important partners, and promised to try hist best to promote the bilateral extensive strategic partnership.The two sides agreed to push ahead with the effective implementation of bilateral cooperation plans in the time ahead, covering the exchange of delegations, especially those at the high level, and step up collaboration in various fields, from politics and diplomacy to national defence and security, trade, investment, labour, education, culture, healthcare, science-technology, tourism, cooperation between localities and people-to-people exchange.The ambassador noted his hope to closely cooperate with Japan’s competent agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to further support the Vietnamese community in the country.For his part, Mori expressed his belief that Hieu will outstandingly fulfill his tasks, contributing to the Vietnam-Japan relations./.