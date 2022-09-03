Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 3 provides medical check-up and treatment for people in South Sudan. (Photo courtesy of Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 3)

In terms of individual deployments, from two officers serving as liaison officers at the South Sudan mission in 2014, 76 have been sent to work independently in different positions so far.Regarding group deployments, Vietnam has deployed four level-2 field hospitals to South Sudan, all of which have excellently fulfilled their tasks. It also sent the first engineering unit, which comprises 184 officers and soldiers and nearly 2,000 tonnes of equipment, to the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei in May this year, according to Phung.To implement UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security, the country has sent 74 female officers to peacekeeping operations over the last eight years, he went on, adding the UN recognised the Vietnamese department as one of the four international training centres in the region to hold training under the Vietnam - UN - Japan trilateral partnership programme in June 2018.The Defence Ministry has also coordinated with the Ministry of Public Security to provide peacekeeping training for nearly 30 police officers, four of whom have been chosen, with one working at the UN headquarters and three at the South Sudan mission, Phung said said./.