Vietnam attending 19th Shangri-La Dialogue
Defence Minister, Gen. Phan Van Giang is leading a Vietnamese delegation to the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue from June 10-12 in Singapore.
Shangri-La hotel in Singapore where the dialogue takes place (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese delegation’s presence at the event reaffirms the country’s active and proactive role and high responsibility in regional and international issues, and demonstrates its goodwill to boost friendship and cooperation and to share experience with countries in addressing common security challenges.
General Giang is expected to deliver a speech at the dialogue, on the sidelines of which he will have bilateral meetings with several leaders of Defence Ministries and armies of other countries to discuss measures to intensify defence ties.
This year’s dialogue will focus on the main themes of next steps for the US’s Indo-Pacific strategy, managing geopolitical competition in a multipolar region, developing new forms of security cooperation, military modernisation and new defence capabilities, and climate change and green defence, among others./.