Vietnam attends 10th AMMTC+3 Consultation in Bangkok
Minister of Public Security General To Lam led the Vietnamese delegation to the 10th ASEAN Plus Three Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC+3) Consultation which took place in Bangkok, Thailand on November 28.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) – Minister of Public Security General To Lam led the Vietnamese delegation to the 10th ASEAN Plus Three Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC 3) Consultation which took place in Bangkok, Thailand on November 28.
At the consultation, ASEAN countries acknowledged and highly valued the cooperation mechanism between ASEAN and partner and dialogue countries.
They said the coordination and support of partner and dialogue countries in terms of information sharing, capacity improvement and provision of equipment and techniques have contributed greatly to the fight against transnational crime in the ASEAN as well as in ASEAN member countries.
Addressing the event, Minister To Lam stressed the importance of the cooperative mechanism between ASEAN and China, the Republic of Korea and Japan over the past two decades, which he said has contributed to peace, security and development of the East Asian region.
For Vietnam, China, the RoK and Japan have helped with the training to improve law enforcement capacity, Lam said, adding that meetings and contacts between Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and law enforcement agencies of those countries have been maintained.
The Vietnamese minister urged the sides to continue implementing the ASEAN 3 plan of action to combat terrorism and transnational crime for 2018-2020.
He also suggested that the three partner countries continue helping ASEAN countries with the training of law enforcement officers in cybercrime, drug crime and human trafficking crime.
He said Vietnam is honoured to host the 11th AMMTC 3 Consultation in the framework of the 14th AMMTC and related meetings in 2020.
The 10th AMMTC 3 Consultation ended with the adoption of a joint statement reiterating the commitment to further bolster the ASEAN 3 cooperative mechanism and cooperation in fighting transnational crime.
On the sidelines of the 13th AMMTC and the 10th AMMTC 3 Consultation which took place in Bangkok on November 27 and 28, Minister Lam held meetings with officials from China, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar and Brunei to discuss bilateral collaboration in the time ahead.
Meeting with Chinese Deputy Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong, Lam underlined the positive and substantive outcomes of the partnership between the two public security ministries since January this year.
The two sides agreed to enhance coordination in the fight against all types of crime as well as in training.
Meanwhile, Lam and his Lao counterpart Vilay Lakhamphong pledged to maintain close cooperation to ensure security and order along the Vietnam-Laos border, while working together in investigating, arresting and questioning suspects in transnational drug, criminal, economic and human trafficking crimes.
At the meeting between Lam and Malaysia’s Minister of Home Affairs Muhyiddin Yassin, the two ministers agreed to push for the organization of the first session of the deputy ministerial-level joint working group on transnational crime under the framework of the agreement on cooperation in preventing and combating transnational crimes signed back in 2015. They also reached consensus on accelerating negotiations on a draft agreement on cooperation in preventing and combating human trafficking.
Talking to Minister of Home Affairs of Myanmar Kyaw Swe, Minister Lam suggested the two sides continue to exchange information on crimes related to the two countries’ security, especially working together to counter individuals and organisations’ use of this country’s territory for activities against the other country. The two ministers agreed to maintain the exchange of delegations and the security dialogue at deputy ministerial level.
Receiving Minister of Defence II and Chairman of the National Security Committee of Brunei Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Lam and his guest shared the view that the two sides will continue to coordinate points of view and support each other at multilateral forums on countering crime and enforcing law. The two sides are also set to increase the sharing of working experience, mutual visits and cultural and sporting exchanges between their law enforcement forces.
The two ministers also agreed to work for the signing of cooperation agreements between the two Governments on fighting transnational crime and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters./.
At the consultation, ASEAN countries acknowledged and highly valued the cooperation mechanism between ASEAN and partner and dialogue countries.
They said the coordination and support of partner and dialogue countries in terms of information sharing, capacity improvement and provision of equipment and techniques have contributed greatly to the fight against transnational crime in the ASEAN as well as in ASEAN member countries.
Addressing the event, Minister To Lam stressed the importance of the cooperative mechanism between ASEAN and China, the Republic of Korea and Japan over the past two decades, which he said has contributed to peace, security and development of the East Asian region.
For Vietnam, China, the RoK and Japan have helped with the training to improve law enforcement capacity, Lam said, adding that meetings and contacts between Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and law enforcement agencies of those countries have been maintained.
The Vietnamese minister urged the sides to continue implementing the ASEAN 3 plan of action to combat terrorism and transnational crime for 2018-2020.
He also suggested that the three partner countries continue helping ASEAN countries with the training of law enforcement officers in cybercrime, drug crime and human trafficking crime.
He said Vietnam is honoured to host the 11th AMMTC 3 Consultation in the framework of the 14th AMMTC and related meetings in 2020.
The 10th AMMTC 3 Consultation ended with the adoption of a joint statement reiterating the commitment to further bolster the ASEAN 3 cooperative mechanism and cooperation in fighting transnational crime.
On the sidelines of the 13th AMMTC and the 10th AMMTC 3 Consultation which took place in Bangkok on November 27 and 28, Minister Lam held meetings with officials from China, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar and Brunei to discuss bilateral collaboration in the time ahead.
Meeting with Chinese Deputy Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong, Lam underlined the positive and substantive outcomes of the partnership between the two public security ministries since January this year.
The two sides agreed to enhance coordination in the fight against all types of crime as well as in training.
Meanwhile, Lam and his Lao counterpart Vilay Lakhamphong pledged to maintain close cooperation to ensure security and order along the Vietnam-Laos border, while working together in investigating, arresting and questioning suspects in transnational drug, criminal, economic and human trafficking crimes.
At the meeting between Lam and Malaysia’s Minister of Home Affairs Muhyiddin Yassin, the two ministers agreed to push for the organization of the first session of the deputy ministerial-level joint working group on transnational crime under the framework of the agreement on cooperation in preventing and combating transnational crimes signed back in 2015. They also reached consensus on accelerating negotiations on a draft agreement on cooperation in preventing and combating human trafficking.
Talking to Minister of Home Affairs of Myanmar Kyaw Swe, Minister Lam suggested the two sides continue to exchange information on crimes related to the two countries’ security, especially working together to counter individuals and organisations’ use of this country’s territory for activities against the other country. The two ministers agreed to maintain the exchange of delegations and the security dialogue at deputy ministerial level.
Receiving Minister of Defence II and Chairman of the National Security Committee of Brunei Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Lam and his guest shared the view that the two sides will continue to coordinate points of view and support each other at multilateral forums on countering crime and enforcing law. The two sides are also set to increase the sharing of working experience, mutual visits and cultural and sporting exchanges between their law enforcement forces.
The two ministers also agreed to work for the signing of cooperation agreements between the two Governments on fighting transnational crime and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters./.