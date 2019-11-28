Politics Vietnamese, Mongolian Defence Ministers hold talks in Hanoi Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich and his Mongolian counterpart Nyamaagiin Enkhbold discussed measures to promote defence ties during their talks in Hanoi on November 28.

Politics Chief of VPA General Staff Phan Van Giang active in India Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence, on November 27 had a meeting with Chief of Staff of India’s Western Naval Command Vice Admiral R.B.Pandit as part of his official visit to India.

Business PM Phuc meets leaders of RoK groups Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with Vice Chairman of Samsung Electronics Lee Jae-yong on November 28 as part of his official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK).