Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Top legislator congratulates new leaders of Australian parliament National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 16 extended his congratulations to new leaders of the Australian Parliament.

Politics Party Central Committee's Secretariat issues disciplinary measures against Gia Lai official The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat decided to remove Vo Ngoc Thanh from the post of Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Gia Lai province for the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures during its meeting in Hanoi on August 16 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.