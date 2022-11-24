Politics Vietnam plays important role in World Peace Council: WPC President President of the World Peace Council (WPC) Socorro Gomes Coelho has lauded Vietnam’s important role in the council and expressed her belief that the country will make more contributions to global peace movements.

Politics Vietnamese, Ugandan Presidents hold talks President Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in Hanoi on November 24.

Politics Workshop highlights Vietnam – Algeria relations A workshop spotlighting the traditional relations and win-win cooperation between Vietnam and Algeria was held on November 23 in Algiers, as part of the activities to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.