Vietnam attends 11th East Asia Local and Regional Government Congress
Delegations from Thua Thien-Hue and Phu Tho provinces are attending the 11th East Asia Local and Regional Government Congress which officially opened in West Java, Indonesia, on November 24.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) - Delegations from Thua Thien-Hue and Phu Tho provinces are attending the 11th East Asia Local and Regional Government Congress which officially opened in West Java, Indonesia, on November 24.
The event, which attracts 75 delegations from seven countries, provides a venue for participants to discuss and seek solutions to regional and global economic issues as well as look for opportunities in investment and trade cooperation.
It features two panel discussions on promoting local industries and regional tourism during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the congress, Vice Chairman of Phu Tho People’s Committee Phan Trong Tan highlighted the province’s high growth in export despite COVID-19 impacts, at 77% in 2021 and nearly 60% in the first 10 months of this year.
He stressed that Phu Tho is also a favourite destination of foreign investors, noting that the province is encouraging investment in industrial park infrastructure, processing-manufacturing industry, hi-tech agriculture, logistics and transport services, and eco- and leisure tourism.
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thua Thien-Hue province Nguyen Van Phuong also took the occasion to introduce the strengths of his locality, which is an ancient imperial city with seven UNESCO-recognised tangible and intangible heritages.
Emphasising the province’s goal of becoming a major cultural, tourism and medical hubs in Southeast Asia, Phuong asked the central and local governments of East Asian countries in general and Indonesia in particular to facilitate Vietnamese airlines’ research to open new flights to Phu Bai International Airport in Thua Thien-Hue.
He also proposed joint programmes to promote tourism and regional destinations so as to stimulate tourism demand and increase cultural and people-to-people exchanges.
The official committed to creating favourable and open investment environment for investors, looking to turn Thua Thien-Hue into a worthwhile destination for investors, as well as for tourists./.