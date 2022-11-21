Politics Int’l conference looks into 30 years of Vietnam - RoK relations An international scientific conference was held in Hanoi on November 21 to discuss 30 years of relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) and development orientations.

Politics Vietnamese, Thai top legislators meet in Cambodia Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue on November 21 had a meeting with President of the Thai National Assembly Chuan Leekpai on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 21 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia reinforce religious cooperation A delegation of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA) led by Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang held talks with a delegation of the Cambodian Ministry of Cults and Religion headed by Minister Chhit Sokhon in Ho Chi Minh City on November 21.