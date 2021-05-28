Politics Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam Professor, Dr Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, has written an article titled “Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam.”

Politics Vietnam acting to ensure workers’ rights: Foreign ministry spokesperson Vietnam makes every effort to ensure workers’ rights as developing human resources is one of its strategic breakthroughs in socio-economic development, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told the ministry’s press conference on May 27.

World CPV’s leadership in national construction under spotlight in Russia Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Vietnam has fruitfully cooperated with other ASEAN member nations, and established dialogues with many international partners, including the US, China, the European Union (EU) and Russia, heard a recent symposium.

Politics Election of supplementary deputies to be conducted within 15 days from May 23 Elections of supplementary deputies have been set for localities that failed to elect two-thirds of the number of deputies to People’s Councils at all levels on the election day, May 23.