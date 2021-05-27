Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien (left) attends the conference (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A Vietnamese delegation, led by Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien, attended the 18th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Security Policy Conference (ASPC-18) via videoconference on May 27.

Vietnam’s attendance at the conference aimed to continue affirming its role as an active, proactive, and responsible member in bolstering defence cooperation between ASEAN and partners within the ARF framework, build on its achievements during its ASEAN Chair Year 2020, and express support for Brunei during its ASEAN Chair Year 2021.

Addressing the event, Chien spoke of the global and regional security situation, including intertwined traditional and non-traditional security challenges such as maritime security, terrorism, and cyber security.

Affirming the importance of peace and stability in post-pandemic recovery and the upholding of the role of defence-military cooperation within ASEAN as well as between ASEAN and partners, Chien expressed his support for Brunei’s proposal regarding the sharing of information on defence-security collaboration at the ARF Defence Officials’ Dialogue (ARF DOD) on the basis of continuing Vietnam’s initiatives during 2020.

He expressed his belief that with the joint efforts of members, the ASPC will continue serving as a main driving force in promoting trust building and preventive diplomacy, contributing to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Brigadier General Dato Seri Pahlawan Shahril Anwar bin Haji Ma’ awiah, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Defence of Brunei, who chaired the conference, said countries need to cope with challenges and boost defence coordination to ensure that the region is ready to respond to future challenges.

He described the ASPC as an important channel for parties to share views on defence-security issues and to reinforce cooperation.

Participants discussed regional and global issues of concern, security challenges now and in the future, including the impact of emerging technologies on national defence-security, and measures to build trust and cooperation for the sake of peace and stability in sub-regions and the Asia-Pacific./.