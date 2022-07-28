Culture - Sports Artisans long to preserve Huong Canh traditional pottery Located in Vinh Phuc province, Huong Canh retains its 300-year-old ceramic and pottery craft despite the influx of modernity. Experiencing ups and downs, the famous Huong Canh pottery village was at one point in danger of disappearing. But the people here decided to dedicate their lives to keeping the traditional trade alive.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese flag flies at 2022 ASEAN Para Games Vietnam’s national flag was hoisted together with those of 10 other Southeast Asian countries at Manahan Stadium in Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia on July 27, marking the official presence of the Vietnamese sports delegation to the 11th ASEAN Para Games.