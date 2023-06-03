Politics Eleventh working day of 15th National Assembly’s fifth session The 15th National Assembly held plenary sessions in Hanoi on June 2, the 11th day of its ongoing fifth sitting, under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Ambassador: Vietnam – important economic partner of Australia Vietnam is a very important economic partner of Australia, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski told the press ahead of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to Vietnam from June 3-4.

Politics Lao Cai looks to expand cooperation with Japanese partners Chairman of the People's Committee of northern Lao Cai province Trinh Xuan Truong on June 2 hosted a reception for Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio, during which he showed the locality’s desire to further promote cooperation with Japanese partners.