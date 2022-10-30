Politics NA to focus on important issues in third week Prominent in the third working week of the fourth plenum meeting of the 15th National Assembly from October 31-Noveber 5 will be the question-and-answer session.

Politics Party leader arrives in Beijing, starting China visit Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and his entourage arrived in Beijing on October 30 afternoon, starting his official visit to China at the invitation of Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping.

Politics President sends condolences over Seoul stampede President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 30 sent his condolences to President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and bereaved families of a stampede in Seoul’s Yongsan district.