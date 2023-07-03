Le Hong Quang, a member of the CPV Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) paid a working visit to Brazil from June 29 – July 2 and attended the 26th Sao Paulo Forum themed “Regional integration to advance Latin American and Caribbean sovereignty" in Brasilia capital city of Brazil.



Addressing the forum’s plenary session, the delegation's head Le Hong Quang, who is a member of the CPV Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, thanked communist parties, left-wing and workers' parties, and progressive forces for their valuable support for Vietnam during its struggles for national independence and reunification in the past, as well as in the cause of national construction and defence at present.



He spoke highly of the development and contributions of left-wing forces in Latin America in promoting regional integration and connectivity, as well as cooperation, development, and peace in the world, expressing his belief that discussions within the framework of the forum will further contribute to promoting integration and strengthening the capacity of nations, thus turning Latin America into a peaceful, united, stable, prosperous, and sustainable region.



Quang also briefed on Vietnam’s socio-economic development and renewal (Doi moi) achievements over the last 37 years, reaffirmed the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralism, and diversification, and the guideline of building a comprehensive and modern diplomacy based on promoting the combined strength of three pillars - party diplomacy, state diplomacy, and people-to-people diplomacy.

Vietnam set a goal to become a developed and high-income country by 2045, he said.



Delegates welcomed Vietnam’s presence at the forum, stressing that that was a great source of encouragement for the left-wing movement in the Latin American and Caribbean regions, and the cause of socialism building in regional countries.



During their stay, the Vietnamese delegation had a working session with the President of the ruling Workers’ Party (PT) of Brazil, during which the two sides agreed to expand relations between the CPV and the PT, thus promoting the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two nations in the coming time.



Quang also met with representatives of political parties in the Latin America and Caribbean regions, to express solidarity, and discuss measures to strengthen friendship and cooperation with the parties.



The 26th Sao Paulo Forum saw the participation of 170 delegates from its member nations, 80 international guests and 300 local participants./.