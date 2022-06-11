World Shangri-La Dialogue: US reaffirms commitment to Southeast Asian countries US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on June 10 reaffirmed to his Southeast Asian counterparts Washington's strong commitment to the region through the maintenance of an open, inclusive and rules-based security environment.

ASEAN Vietnam attends meeting of ASEAN-Italy Development Partnership Committee Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, attended the second meeting of the ASEAN-Italy Development Partnership Committee (AI-DPC) on June 10.

World Thailand: headline inflation in May hits 13-year high Thailand's headline inflation, gauged by the consumer price index (CPI), hit a 13-year high in May, largely attributed to the rise in energy and food prices.