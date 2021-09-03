Politics Vietnam Spark Board meets to support Vietnam in COVID-19 fight, post-pandemic recovery Vietnamese Ambassador to the United States Ha Kim Ngoc has highly appreciated and expressed his hope that the Vietnam Spark Plan would help set forth breakthrough initiatives for Vietnam to overcome challenges and maintain strong development momentum.

Politics Foreign parliamentary leaders congratulate Vietnam on National Day Parliamentary leaders have sent letters of congratulations to Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on the 76th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

Politics PM highlights promoting cooperation in digital transformation at global summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivered a speech at the 2021 Global Trade in Services Summit via video on September 2 evening, highlighting the promotion of cooperation in digital transformation given the current context.

Politics Declaration of Independence – Will, aspirations of Vietnamese people On September 2, 1945 at Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence declaring the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam). The Declaration, which demonstrates the strong will and aspirations of Vietnamese people, remain deeply topical both at home and abroad after 76 years.