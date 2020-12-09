Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - General Director of Vietnam Social Security (VSS) Nguyen The Manh attended the 37th ASEAN Social Security Association (ASSA) Board Meeting on December 9, during which he proposed that members enhance connectivity and cooperation towards an ASEAN social welfare community of consensus and development.



Manh said that in 2020, as the world was affected by COVID-19, leaders from ASEAN member states cooperated and overcame the challenges with strong commitments and actions, particularly at the 37th ASEAN Summit held by Vietnam last month.



As a reliable partner and an active and responsible member of ASSA, Vietnam Social Security hopes to share its experience with and receive advice from ASSA member organisations on measures to support and protect people during this difficult time, he stated.



He added that VSS is stepping up digital transformation in providing public services, reflected through the debut of the “VssID - Digital Social Insurance” application.



Duong Van Hao from VSS said that Vietnam’s solutions and achievements ensured the interests of its people and businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Government took early action in mobilising the entire political system, carrying out urgent measures in response to the pandemic, helping resolve difficulties in production and business, and ensuring social welfare for all people and enterprises.



He also said that from January-November, more than 1 million Vietnamese people benefited from unemployment insurance, up 24 percent year-on-year. The health insurance fund paid for medical check-ups and treatment more than 151 million times.



On this occasion, VSS received the Continuous Improvement Recognition Award at the 37th ASSA Recognition Awards.



The 37th ASSA Board Meeting, held online, is part of the activities within the framework of Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc came to congratulate the 37th ASSA Board Meeting at the organisation venue in Hanoi./.