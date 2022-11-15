Vietnam attends 38th Havana International Fair
Businesses from 62 countries and territories around the world, including Vietnam, are displaying their products at the 38th Havana International Fair (FIHAV 2022), the largest annual trade fair in Cuba.
Addressing the opening ceremony on November 14, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said FIHAV offered an opportunity for domestic and international enterprises to seek and set up partnerships.
According to Marrero, with economic reforms in recent years, Cuba has allowed the establishment of nearly 6,000 micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) since 2021, facilitating foreign investment activities in the country, especially for Cuban people residing abroad.
During the six-day event, enterprises from China, Russia, Spain, the US, France, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Venezuela, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Laos and Vietnam, and about 400 state-owned enterprises, over 70 MSMEs and three non-agricultural cooperatives of Cuba, will explore opportunities for trade and investment cooperation.
In the framework of the fair, a foreign investment forum, a workshop updating information related to Cuba's Mariel Special Development Zone, and a seminar on opportunities for Cuban people residing abroad, especially Cuban-Americans, to invest in this Caribbean nation will be held.
First organised in 1982, FIHAV is one of the largest annual trade events in Cuba. It has significantly contributed to improving the prestige of Cuba in the international market./.
