Vietnam attends 4th Asia-Europe political forum, 37th ICAPP meeting
A Vietnamese Party delegation attended the 4th Asia-Europe Political Forum (AEPF) and the 37th meeting of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), which took place in the Czech Republic from June 10-12.
Participants at the 4th Asia-Europe Political Forum (Photo: VNA)Prague (VNA) –
The forum, founded in 2017, attracted the participation of 28 parties from 21 Asian and European nations. It discussed COVID-19-related experiences, globalisation, and future EU-Asia relations.
It passed a statement highlighting the importance of strengthening the partnership through the important role of political party cooperation towards sustainability and comprehensiveness.
At the 37th ICAPP meeting held within the framework of the AEPF, participants agreed to work together to promote cooperation between political parties in the region as well as their collaboration with their peers in other regions.
On the sidelines of the event, deputy head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Ngo Le Van, who led the Vietnamese delegation, had meetings with Jan Zahradil, Vice Chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade; ICAPP leaders; and representatives of participating parties.
Van stated the Communist Party of Vietnam will continue actively making contributions to ICAPP operations and prioritised orientations./.