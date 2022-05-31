The 58th meeting of the Governing Board of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) was held virtually on May 31. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Auditor General Ha Thi My Dung attended the 58th meeting of the Governing Board of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), held virtually on May 31.



Hosted by Pakistan, the meeting brought together representatives from 14 Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI), of which 12 are members of the Governing Board, including Vietnam, and two are members of the ASOSAI's Audit Committee.



In her remarks, Dung said after completing its ASOSAI Chairmanship for the 2018-2021 tenure, the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) has played an active role in ASOSAI activities as a member of the Governing Board for 2021-2024 and a member of ASOSAI working groups on crisis management and sustainable development auditing, as well as ASOSAI regulation amendments.



It also attended a meeting of the Capacity Development Committee in May, and worked as a member of the 13th ASOSAI Research Project titled "Remote Audit for SAI: Future and Challenges”, she added.



Auditor General of Pakistan Muhammad Ajmal Gondal described the meeting as a forum for SAI members to promote cooperation and sustainable development, towards operational reforms by sharing knowledge and experience, identifying challenges, and outlining cooperation solutions at a regional level in order to ensure transparency and accountability in public finance.



Chanathap Indamra, President of the State Audit Commission of Thailand – ASOSAI Chair in 2021-2024, expressed his hope that SAI members will step up cooperation and work to enhance transparency of ASOSAI to achieve sustainable development goals, with nobody left behind.



The meeting approved a number of reports, including one on the ASOSAI strategic plan for 2022-2027, and others by working groups.



After Pakistan, the Republic of Korea (RoK) will host the 59th meeting.