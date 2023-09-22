Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – A delegation from the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV), led by Deputy Auditor General Nguyen Tuan Anh, attended the 59th meeting of the Governing Board of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) in Busan city, the Republic of Korea (RoK) from September 19-22.

The event was co-chaired by the State Audit Office (SAO) of Thailand as the Chair of ASOSAI and the National Audit Office of China as the Secretary General of ASOSAI. The SAV attended the event in its capacity as a member of the ASOSAI Governing Board for the 2021-2024 tenure.

In his opening speech, President of SAO Thailand Chanathap Indamra affirmed that the meeting will serve as a common platform for ASOSAI members to reach a consensus on the most critical issues of the ASOSAI community.

Jaehae Choe, President of the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) of the RoK, stressed that it has been the first in-person meeting since the end of the public health emergency caused by COVID-19 so it holds significance to revitalising friendly cooperation among ASOSAI member countries, as well as resuming discussions on ASOSAI's activities, plans and development directions.

At the event, the member SAIs reached a consensus on the 28 agenda items of the meeting. In particular, the Governing Board agreed to extend the term of the ASOSAI Secretary-General for the 2024-2027 period. The Audit Board of Indonesia was selected as the candidate for hosting the 26th Congress of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) in 2028 while the General Auditing Bureau of Saudi Arabia was chosen to host the 17th ASOSAI Assembly in 2027.

Earlier, the Vietnamese delegation held a bilateral meeting with the Korean BAI and sideline meetings with 14 SAIs delegations at the meeting to ask for their support of the SAV’s candidacy for a seat in the ASOSAI Audit Committee for the 2024-2027 tenure.

The SAIs unanimously supported the SAV’s candidacy for the ASOSAI Audit Committee and suggested that the SAV send a formal letter of campaign to them in the near future so that they could provide an official response./.