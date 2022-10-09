World Thai gov’t eyes 2026 full opening of Automotive and Tyre Centre The construction of an automotive and tyre centre in the Eastern Economic Corridor is now more than halfway complete, with the center expected to be fully operational in 2026. The Thai government hopes this facility will promote Thailand as a global manufacturing base for electric vehicles.

World Four killed, 72,000 households affected by floods in Thailand Four people have been killed, two others injured and more than 72,000 households affected by flooding in 30 provinces of Thailand since September 28, according to the country’s Department of Public Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

World Singapore and Cuba reaffirm ties The prime ministers of Cuba and Singapore have reaffirmed their long-term relationship as the two countries mark 25 years of diplomatic ties.

World Indonesia considers imposing excise tax on sweetened beverages The Indonesian government has considered realising its plan to impose an excise tax on all packaged sweetened beverages.