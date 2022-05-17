Vietnam attends ADSOM, ADSOM+ in Cambodia
Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien is leading a Vietnamese delegation to the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADSOM) and the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus (ADSOM+) which is taking place in Phnom Penh on May 17-18.
An overview of ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien is leading a Vietnamese delegation to the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADSOM) and the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus (ADSOM+) which is taking place in Phnom Penh on May 17-18.
The two meetings, officially opened on May 17 morning, are being chaired by General Nem Sowat, Director General of General Department of Policy & Foreign Affairs under the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence.
Delegates are expected to hear the outcomes of the ADSOM Working Group, the 16th annual meeting of the Network of ASEAN Defence and Security Institutions; discuss the bloc’s current cooperation situation; and consider new initiatives of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting to enhance collaboration substantively.
Earlier on May 16, Chien had bilateral meetings with the heads of the Cambodian and Singaporean delegations.
Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien (L) and General Nem Sowat, Director General of General Department of Policy & Foreign Affairs under the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence (Photo: VNA)In the meeting with General Nem Sowat, both sides spoke highly of the two countries’ bilateral defence cooperation, particularly the success of the fifth defence policy dialogue and the first border defence friendship exchange between Vietnam and Cambodia.
They agreed to coordinate closely in carrying out the defence cooperation plan in 2022, and the contents reached by the two defence ministers at the recent border defence friendship exchange.
During Chien’s meeting with Chan Heng Kee, Permanent Secretary at the Singaporean Ministry of Defence, they spoke highly of the fine friendship between the two ministries, as reflected through the signing of the agreement on bilateral defence cooperation between the two ministers in February./.