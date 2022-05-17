Politics Deputy defence ministers of Vietnam, Japan meet in Phnom Penh Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien met with his Japanese counterpart Tsuchimichi Akihiro in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on May 17 on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADSOM).

Politics Greek President visits Ha Long Bay President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and a high-ranking delegation from Greece visited Ha Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh on May 17 as part of their official visit to Vietnam.

Politics State leader receives outgoing Bruneian ambassador President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received outgoing Bruneian Ambassador Pengiran Haji Sahari bin Pengiran Haji Salleh in Hanoi on May 17, congratulating the diplomat on fulfilling his duties during eight years in Vietnam.