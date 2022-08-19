Vietnam attends APEC’s 11th Tourism Ministerial Meeting
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Tourism and Sports Doan Van Viet attended the 11th Tourism Ministerial Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, which kicked off in Bangkok, Thailand on August 19.
In his opening remarks, Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has had severe and long-term impact on the global tourism industry.
As the host of APEC 2022, Thailand has an ambition to promote future tourism policy recommendations via this meeting and related working groups, towards paving the way for the future of tourism across the Asia-Pacific region, igniting the enthusiasm of all APEC member economies to pursue a strong, balanced, secure, safe, sustainable and inclusive growth as outlined in the APEC Vision Putrajaya 2040, he said.
The meeting focused on holistic approach strategies to develop and promote tourism by taking into account all potential impacts on the local environment, culture and lifestyle.
Participants discussed key strategies that can be applied to promote post-COVID-19 recovery of travel industry; how APEC economies can work together to contribute to and support the recovery; the role of tourism in improving the well-being of the people of APEC economies; regenerative tourism and the future of APEC tourism.
The meeting is expected to adopt the APEC Policy Recommendations on ‘Regenerative Tourism’ and a TMM11 statement on the same day./.