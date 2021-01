Vice Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha is among three Vietnamese representatives at the APF executive board's annual meeting (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese sub-committee , as the Vice President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophone (APF) for the 2019-2021 tenure, attended the APF executive board's annual meeting, which convened virtually on January 25.About 40 delegates, including three from Vietnam, joined the meeting, during which they heard a report by the APF Secretary General on the APF’s operation and response to COVID-19 and discussed orientations and action programmes for 2021 as well as multilateral inter-parliament cooperation projects.The board agreed to continue implementing the APF strategic framework for 2019-2022, focusing on four priority issues under the action program of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF). The issues cover the fight against terrorism and extreme violence; inclusive development and growth; development of public policies on French language education and teaching in the multilingual Francophone community; and implementation of the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs).The meeting was among activities within the APF’s ongoing 46th annual session, which is scheduled for January 19 – 29.At the upcoming plenary meeting of the annual session, which highlights a theme of Francophone parliaments responding to impact of the COVID-19 crisis, Vietnam will deliver a speech on its 2020 success of pursuing a dual goal for pandemic control and economic growth. Vietnam will also propose a number of recommendations for the APF to improve its performances amid the pandemic./.