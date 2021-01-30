Vietnam attends APF General Assembly
The Vietnamese sub-committee has urged the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF) to bolster the exchange of information and experience among French-speaking countries and parliaments in addressing negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vietnamese sub-committee, as APF Vice President for the 2019 – 2021 tenure, attends the virtual plenary session of the APF General Assembly on January 28 – 29. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese sub-committee has urged the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF) to bolster the exchange of information and experience among French-speaking countries and parliaments in addressing negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vietnamese sub-committee, as APF Vice President for the 2019 – 2021 tenure, made the call during the virtual plenary session of the APF General Assembly on January 28 – 29.
Co-chaired by APF President, President of the Ivory Coast National Assembly (NA) Amadou Soumahoro, and APF Secretary-General and member of the French NA Jacques Krabal, the event was attended by 88 APF sub-committees.
Vietnam further called for better support for developing nations to accelerate digital transformation in social life and parliamentary affairs and reduce technology gap among countries.
It also expected that as prestigious multilateral organisations, OIF and APF will raise their voices to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and support the vaccine development in developing countries.
During the two-day event, OIF Secretary-General Louise Mushikiwabo delivered reports and answered questions concerning measures to assist member countries in responding to healthcare and political crises alongside strategies and actions to accomplish goals in multilingual and multicultural development; education, higher education and scientific research; access to new technologies; peace, democracy and human rights promotion; empowerment of young people and women; and cooperation towards sustainable development.
The APF General Assembly adopted resolutions on the political situation in Burundi and Central African Republic; cooperation in climate change response; combating cyber violence against women and children; and the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines./.