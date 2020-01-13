Vietnam attends APPF annual meeting in Australia
A delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) led by its Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong has been attending activities within the framework of the 28th Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum Annual Meeting (APPF-28) in Canberra, Australia, from January 13-16.
Themed “Parliamentary partnerships to 2020 and beyond,” this year’s meeting has gathered delegations from 19 APPF member parliaments and 10 observer parliaments. It consists of a woman parliamentarians meeting and three plenary sessions on political and security matters, economic and trade issues, and regional cooperation.
Addressing the opening ceremony on January 13, Cambodian NA President Samdech Heng Samrin, President of APPF-27, highlighted the outcomes of APPF-27 hosted by Cambodia in Siem Reap last year, which has contributed to developing parliamentary diplomacy; building trust; promoting peace, stability and security; and fostering an open, free and fair trade system in Asia-Pacific.
The forum has also promoted efforts to respond to climate change, reduce greenhouse gas emission, heighten women’s role, improve gender equality and empower women and children for peace and sustainable development in the region, he said.
Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Tony Smith, who is President of APPF-28, underlined the importance of the forum to regional and global peace, security, trade and investment, particularly in the wake of multiple security challenges, such as terrorism, extremism, cyber security issues and other non-traditional security matters.
He noted that the APPF-28 forms part of the Australian Parliament’s International Programme, which helps to promote understanding, sharing of knowledge and democratic develoment with other fellow parliaments around the world.
A minute’s silence was also held at the opening in memory of former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, who was one of the event’s founders and died in late 2019.
NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong will deliver a speech at the first plenary session on political and security matters and hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the meeting on January 14./.