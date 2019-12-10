World K-Research revises down Thailand’s GDP growth to 2.5 percent The Kasikorn Research Centre (K-Research) has revised down Thailand’s economic growth this year to 2.5 percent from the initial projection of 2.8 percent and projected the next year’s growth at 2.7 percent.

World Thailand plans to upgrade airports nationwide The Department of Airports (DoA) of Thailand is planning to spend 5.8 billion baht (191 million USD) upgrading airports across the country next year.

World Indonesia may fall short of foreign tourist target in 2019 The number of foreign tourist arrivals to Indonesia in 2019 may fall short of the government’s target of 18 million after attracting only 13.62 million in January - October.

World Thailand supports SMEs to expand overseas The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and the Bank of Thailand (BoT) have agreed to launch new measures for Thai small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to encourage them to expand overseas.