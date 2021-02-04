Vietnam attends ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Working Group
A Vietnamese delegation attended the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG) held virtually on February 2-3.
The Vietnamese delegation was led by Lieutenant General Vu Chien Thang, Director General of the Foreign Relations Department under the Ministry of National Defence, and head of ADSOM WG Vietnam. (Photo: qdnd.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation attended the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG) held virtually on February 2-3.
It was led by Lieutenant General Vu Chien Thang, Director General of the Foreign Relations Department under the Ministry of National Defence, and head of ADSOM WG Vietnam.
The meeting is one of the first defence-military activities hosted by the Defence Ministry of Brunei as ASEAN Chair 2021.
Delegates discussed the draft statement of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM Plus, reviewed the implementation of initiatives within ADMM, and looked at new initiatives.
The ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG) was held virtually on February 2-3. (Photo: qdnd.vn)
They also reached consensus on preparations for upcoming ADSOM, ADSOM Plus, ADMM and ADMM Plus.
At the meeting, Vietnam unveiled a plan organising a seminar on building reference rules to materialise its initiative to fly flags of ASEAN countries at UN peacekeeping missions.
The initiative was raised by Vietnam as AEAN Chair 2020, and approved at ADMM-14 last December./.