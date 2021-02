The Vietnamese delegation was led by Lieutenant General Vu Chien Thang, Director General of the Foreign Relations Department under the Ministry of National Defence , and head of ADSOM WG Vietnam. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

A Vietnamese delegation attended the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG) held virtually on February 2-3.It was led by Lieutenant General Vu Chien Thang, Director General of the Foreign Relations Department under the Ministry of National Defence, and head of ADSOM WG Vietnam.The meeting is one of the first defence-military activities hosted by the Defence Ministry of Brunei as ASEAN Chair 2021.Delegates discussed the draft statement of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM Plus, reviewed the implementation of initiatives within ADMM, and looked at new initiatives.