Culture - Sports Vietnamese students win golds at ASEAN University Games Vietnam won four gold medals in track-and-field events on the first day of competition at the ASEAN University Games on July 27 in Ubon Rachathani, Thailand.

ASEAN Thailand’s exports up 12.7% in first half of 2022 Thailand’s export shipments in June continued to rise for the 16th consecutive months in June, up 11.9% year on year to 26.5 billion USD, the Thai Ministry of Commerce said on July 27.

ASEAN Roadmap on ASEAN Higher Education Space 2025 launched The Roadmap on the ASEAN Higher Education Space 2025 and its two-year implementation plan were launched at the 15th SHARE Policy Dialogue in Hanoi on July 27.