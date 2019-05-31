Delegates to the East Asia Summit SOM pose for a group photo (Source: VNA)

– Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, who is head of the country’s SOM ASEAN, attended the ASEAN Plus Three SOM and East Asia Summit (EAS) SOM, which were held within the framework of the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) in Bangkok on May 30.Speaking at the meetings, Dung stressed the importance of ASEAN Plus Three and EAS mechanisms in promoting dialogue and cooperation, and building an open, transparent, inclusive and rule-based regional structure, thus contributing to maintaining peace, security, stability, cooperation and development in the region.He suggested intensifying collaboration in connectivity, maritime issues, and adaptation to the Fourth Industrial Revolution within the ASEAN Plus Three framework, while affirming that Vietnam is willing to foster new cooperation initiatives within the EAS framework, including cooperation in preventing drug smuggling.The official shared stances of other countries on the East Sea issue as well as the situation in the Korean Peninsula and Myanmar’s Rakhine state, and reconfirmed ASEAN’s point of view on the East Sea as well as Vietnam’s commitment to working with other ASEAN member states and China in building a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) effectively.At the meetings, partner nations showed their support for the theme and priorities of ASEAN in 2019 as well as the bloc’s efforts to realize the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, promote connectivity, narrow development gap and strengthen cooperation in response to arising challenges.They emphasised their backing for ASEAN’s central role in the regional structure, and their willingness to continue participating in cooperation mechanisms led by the bloc such as ASEAN Plus Three, East Asia Summit, ASEAN Regional Forum and ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus.ASEAN Plus Three countries affirmed their pledges to consolidate an open and rule-based multilateral trade system, foster the region’s economic connectivity, and strive to complete negotiations on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).Meanwhile, the countries participating in the EAS SOM agreed to continue consolidating and promoting the role of the mechanism, strengthen its capacity of coping with challenges, and to improve the effectiveness of coordination between EAS and other mechanisms such as ARF and ADMM in the regional structure.Discussing regional and international issues, representatives of countries reaffirmed their support for dialogue and diplomatic efforts for peace, stability and de-nuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, and for the Myanmar Government in its efforts to addressing the humanitarian issue in Rakhine state.Regarding the East Sea issue, they underlined the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and aviation and navigation safety and freedom in the East Sea; refraining from and avoiding using or threatening to use violence; avoiding conducting actions that complicate the situation; addressing disputes peacefully on the basis of international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea; implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) fully and seriously, and building an effective and valid COC.Within the framework of the meetings, the Vietnamese official had bilateral meetings with representatives from India, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the US, and the European Union.-VNA