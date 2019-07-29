A delegation of Vietnam led by Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung attends the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) in Bangkok, Thailand on July 29 (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – A delegation of Vietnam led by Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung attended the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) in Bangkok, Thailand on July 29.



The meeting was prior to the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-52) and Post Ministerial Conferences (PMC+), which are scheduled from 27 July to August 3 in Thailand.



At the event, ASEAN senior officials reviewed preparations for the AMM-52 and the PMC+.



They also discussed emerging issues in the building of the ASEAN Community, the implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP), and ASEAN’s relationship with partners including Australia and New Zealand.



Participants also touched upon a plan to send an ASEAN delegation to Timor Leste; situations in Myanmar’s Rakhine state; and negotiations for the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) and the East Sea issue.



ASEAN senior officials are set to participate in meetings with their counterparts from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea and members of the East Asia Summit on July 30.



The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.-VNA