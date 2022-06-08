Politics 19th ASEAN Regional Forum Security Policy Conference held online The 19th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Security Policy Conference took place via videoconference under the chair of Cambodia on June 3.

World Diplomat proposes ways to beef up India – ASEAN relations Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau has attended workshops themed “Act East through North East” and “Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence” held recently by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of Assam State.

World Indonesia, RoK strengthen cooperation to improve aquatic products Indonesia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have pledged to strengthen their cooperation in the marine and fishery sector, particularly for ensuring the quality of products.

ASEAN ASEAN countries discuss response to food security concerns The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), in collaboration with the Southeast Asian Regional Centre for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA), on June 1 organised a forum themed “Transforming the Food System in ASEAN post COVID-19: Responding to Food Security and Inclusiveness Concerns”.