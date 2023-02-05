Vietnam attends ASEAN+3 Tourism Ministers Meeting
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet attended the 22nd ASEAN Plus Three Tourism Ministers Meeting in Indonesia’s Yogyakarta city on February 4.
The meeting took place within the framework of the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2023 themed “ASEAN: A Journey to Wonderful Destinations.”
Delegates reviewed tourism cooperation outcomes recorded at the 25th ASEAN-China Summit, the 23rd ASEAN-RoK Summit, the 25th ASEAN-Japan Summit, and the 25th ASEAN Plus Three Summit, held in Cambodia from November 11-12, 2022.
They also looked into ASEAN+3 tourism cooperation following the 20th ASEAN Plus Three Tourism Ministers Meeting in 2021.
The participants noted with pleasure the growth both in the number of international arrivals and tourism revenues in the ASEAN+3 countries as compared with 2021.
The tourism sector will further recover in the next two-three years as the countries have continued with COVID-19 vaccinations and paid attention to hygiene and safety of visitors, they said.
The meeting highlighted the support of China, Japan and the RoK for ASEAN member nations in enhancing capacity for tourism experts, and creating conditions for the countries to promote their tourism products through events and exhibitions last year./.