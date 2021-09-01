Business Experts discuss obstacles for rooftop solar power Solar experts have raised difficulties and problems in policies and procedures for investment, installation and operation of solar power systems in Vietnam at a seminar.

Business Passenger traffic at airports plunges in August The number of passengers going through airports nationwide only stood at 31,800 in August, down nearly 99 percent month-on-month, reported the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Cooperative alliance promotes agricultural supply-demand links Agricultural cooperatives are facing a host of difficulties at this time, such as supply chain disruptions, large inventories, and rising input costs, among others. To help them overcome the difficulties, the Vietnam Union of Cooperatives has bolstered agricultural supply and demand links.

Business Masan Group donates 16-billion-VND COVID-19 aid for over 300 localities in HCM City The chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) in Ho Chi Minh City, on September 1, received medical supplies and necessities worth 16 billion VND (701,477 USD), which were donated by the Masan Group Corporation for 312 local communes and wards in support of the localities' COVID-19 prevention and control.