At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

– A Vietnamese delegation, led by Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien , attended at a ministerial-level talks of the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) on September 1.At the virtual meeting chaired by Japanese Economic and Fiscal Policy Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi , participants affirmed amid complicated COVID-19 developments, the CPTPP deal makes a significant contribution to the recovery of economy, trade, and global supply chains.They said they will sustain and consolidate the multilateral trade system centred around the World Trade Organization ( WTO ) and committed to closely cooperate with WTO members at the organisation's upcoming 12th Ministerial Conference.The ministers also discussed the expansion of the CPTPP and agreed to hold the first working-level meeting to discuss the United Kingdom's entry.Concluding the function, a decision on the establishment of a subcommittee on e-commerce and a joint statement were passed.The next meeting is expected to fall in mid-2022 under the chair of Singapore./.