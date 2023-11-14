Vietnam attends cultural exchange in Hong Kong
Vietnam has joined representatives from 22 other Asian countries and territories in a cultural exchange programme highlighting the cultural diversity of Asia, held at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (China) on November 12.
The event was organised with support from the consulates of countries in Hong Kong after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Lee Ka-chiu said Hong Kong has always been known as a place that integrates global cultures.
The special administrative region is working to evolve Hong Kong into a comprehensive development centre for culture and arts, bridging China and the international community, he added.
The event attracted more than 30,000 people.
It offered a chance for participants to gain an insight into Asian culture through art performances and an exhibition of traditional outfits.