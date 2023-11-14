The event was organised with support from the consulates of countries in Hong Kong after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Lee Ka-chiu said Hong Kong has always been known as a place that integrates global cultures.



The special administrative region is working to evolve Hong Kong into a comprehensive development centre for culture and arts, bridging China and the international community, he added.

The event attracted more than 30,000 people.

It offered a chance for participants to gain an insight into Asian culture through art performances and an exhibition of traditional outfits./.

