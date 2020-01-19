Business Grab cars must have TAXI light-box or logo Cars which provide passenger transportation via ride-hailing platforms like Grab will have to put on top TAXI sign or carry logo stickers showing that they are contract vehicles.

Business ABBANK reports 36 percent rise in profit The An Binh Commercial Joint Stock Bank reported a profit after-tax of 1.23 trillion VND (53.18 million USD) for 2019, an increase of 36 percent from the previous year.

Business Vietjet launches Da Lat-Seoul route Vietjet on January commenced its latest international route connecting the resort city of Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong and Seoul – the capital city of the Republic of Korea.